Indoco’s Baddi facility receives GMP certification from EU Health Authority

Indoco Remedies has received EU GMP certification from the Competent Health Authority of Malta for its manufacturing site in Baddi (Unit -I) located at Village Katha, Tehsil- Nalagarh, District– Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The Agency had conducted an inspection at Indoco’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form from April 20 – 24, 2023.

The EU GMP certification issued by the Health Authority from Malta confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive. The EU GMP certification will support supplies of drug products to Europe and other territories from this manufacturing site.

Commenting on the development, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies said, “The EU GMP certification for our site in Baddi (Unit I), further builds upon our capability as an organization to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe and other geographies. We are committed to remain cGMP compliant and ensure supplying quality products to our customers and patients across globe.”