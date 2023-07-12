Indoco gets EU GMP certification from German Health Authority for Goa facility

Indoco Remedies received EU GMP certification from the Health Authority of Germany for its manufacturing site situated at L-32/33/34 Verna Industrial Estate, Goa. The European Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form in Goa (Plant -III) from April 20-25, 2023.

The EU GMP certification issued by the German Health Authority (LAGeSo) confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred to in the EC Directive. The EU certification will support supplies of drug products registered in Europe and other regions from this manufacturing site.

Commenting on the development, Aditi Panandikar, MD – Indoco Remedies said, “The EU GMP certification for our site in Goa (Plant – III) complements our unswerving efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines in Europe and other geographies.”