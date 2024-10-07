India must expand digital health solutions to rural areas, says Drugs Controller General

The Global Digital Health Summit, Expo & Innovation Awards, held on October 4-5, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, focused on advancing Digital Health technologies. The event launched the Patient Centricity Index, designed to transform how patient-centricity is assessed, healthcare is marketed, and care quality is evaluated.

The summit delved into AI integration in healthcare systems, patient centricity, privacy and security in Digital Health, digital hospital transformation strategies, and the role of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in industry collaboration.

Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, stressed the importance of extending Digital Health innovations to rural areas. He remarked, “The digital landscape in India is evolving rapidly. While India is already recognised as the pharmacy of the world, I look forward to the day when we can proudly say that India is exporting Digital Health solutions globally. However, we must ask ourselves: are we truly doing enough for the rural population? Currently, most Digital Health solutions are concentrated in urban areas and corporate hospitals, which limits affordability and access for those in remote areas.”

He also highlighted that Digital Health should bridge the gap in accessibility and affordability, with a service-oriented approach in healthcare. “If profitability is the primary driver, we will never reach the last mile beneficiaries,” he added.

Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman of the Global Digital Health Summit, reflected on the event’s success, stating, “Digital and health are not separate. Expanding digital solutions is key to improving patient engagement, but trust and privacy must be at the forefront.” He also introduced the Patient Centricity Index, a world-first initiative designed to prioritise patients in healthcare advancements.

Bharat Lal, Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), discussed the significance of Digital Health in providing equitable access to healthcare, stating, “The right to healthcare is inseparable from the right to life. Improving access, affordability, and quality of care is essential.”

Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, CIO of the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund, emphasised the importance of digitalisation in healthcare. “Digitalisation is crucial to achieving true patient centricity. We must establish frameworks ensuring secure and patient-focused innovations,” he said.

The summit featured presentations from government officials and industry leaders. Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division, spoke on the role of language technology in improving healthcare access across India. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, discussed the reshaping of the pharmaceutical industry by digital technologies. N. Nawin Sona, IAS, Secretary of the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, highlighted the state’s Digital Health initiatives.

The event concluded with the Global Digital Health Innovation Awards, recognising significant contributions to the Digital Health sector. Attendees earned 16.30 CPD credit hours from the CPD Standards Office, UK, and 10 CNE credits from the Indian Nursing Council. The two-day summit encouraged collaboration among clinicians, healthcare providers, MedTech and HealthTech companies, pharmaceutical leaders, policymakers, and technology experts, aiming to create a more connected and patient-centred healthcare system.