In a first, Glenmark launches Lobeglitazone in India for uncontrolled type-II diabetes in adults

Glenmark Pharma has become the first pharma company to launch Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone (Lobeglitazone) in India for the treatment of type-II diabetes in adults. Marketed under the brand name LOBG, it contains Lobeglitazone (0.5 mg), and is to be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control in adult diabetic patients, a company statement claimed.

It also said that Glenmark had earlier received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for manufacturing and marketing Lobeglitazone based on a randomised, double‐blind phase-III clinical trial conducted on adult type-II diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older. The results of this trial have shown a faster and improved glycemic control with Lobeglitazone.