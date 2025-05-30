IDMA appoints Nikkhil K Masurkar as Vice Chairperson of R&D and Innovation Committee

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed Vice Chairperson of the R&D and Innovation Committee of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) for the 2025–2026 term. IDMA represents over 1,100 member companies, the majority of which are Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The R&D and Innovation Committee of IDMA plays a vital role in shaping R&D policy recommendations, fostering academia-industry linkages, and advocating for regulatory reforms that strengthen India’s position as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse. The committee also works to streamline regulatory processes and promote technology-driven solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency. Additionally, it supports the creation of a collaborative innovation ecosystem, enabling MSMEs to contribute meaningfully to the industry’s growth and competitiveness.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chairperson Sanjiv Navangul (MD & CEO, Bharat Serums & Vaccines), and alongside an esteemed committee, Masurkar has pledged to help mobilise collaborative initiatives that promote research-led development, facilitate strategic engagement with scientific institutions, and accelerate the innovation momentum among MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, Masurkar expressed his deep sense of responsibility and commitment, “It is an absolute honour to be entrusted with this role. I look forward to cultivating a robust culture of pharmaceutical R&D across India. Our vision is to spark an innovation wave that empowers MSMEs to become the vanguard of India’s pharma growth story.”

The committee’s efforts align with the Government of India’s bold vision of expanding the pharmaceutical industry to $450 billion by 2047, a goal that will require transformative contributions from research-driven MSMEs. By nurturing innovation and supporting capacity building, the committee aims to empower MSMEs to become key drivers of technological advancement. These initiatives are crucial for enhancing global competitiveness and ensuring the sustainable growth of India’s pharmaceutical sector.

“India’s pharmaceutical future rests on innovation, and MSMEs have the agility and drive to lead this transformation. Through targeted support, strategic partnerships, and a national innovation ecosystem, we aim to unlock their full potential,” Masurkar added.