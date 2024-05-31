iBRIC organises 2nd THSTI advanced course in vaccinology

The Institute of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (iBRIC, an organisation of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India)—Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI)—has organised the 2nd THSTI advanced course in vaccinology (TiVaC) along with the coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations (CEPI) from May 27 to June 1, 2024, at the iBRIC-THSTI, Faridabad campus.

With the support from CEPI, 10 young researchers and professionals from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt and Rwanda are attending the 2nd TIVaC. The 1st TiVaC was held in May 2023.

The iBRIC-THSTI was at the centre of the research and development response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety and efficacy studies conducted by the iBRIC-THSTI, for the vaccines under development during the pandemic, viz., Corbevax, ZyCoVD, and Covishield.

Scientists at the iBRIC-THSTI are working on promising vaccine platforms such as the Multivalent Self-Assembled Nanocage Platform (MSN platform) and the Structure-AI-Driven Native Antigen Platform. The vaccine candidate portfolio consists of MERS spike trimers, SARS-CoV-2 spike trimers, Influenza HA trimers, Influenza NA tetramers, Nipah G tetramers, Nipah F trimers, Dengue envelope dimers, Chikungunya envelope trimers using transient expression systems in HEK293 and CHO cell lines. The development of a CHO cell line for stable production of antigens is under development.

Leveraging these capabilities, the iBRIC-THSTI is organising the 2nd TIVaC. This six-day course aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the concepts and steps involved in the design, development and commercialisation of vaccines, with resource persons from Indian academia and industry and is open to both Indian and international participants.

The focus of the training would be on basic biology and immunology of vaccine development; pre-clinical research; clinical trial design, including statistical processes; regulatory clearances and procedures; manufacturing; and quality compliance.

Training in the principles of vaccinology and immunology is a crucial aspect of appropriating global leadership in vaccine development. Keeping in view the same, the iBRIC-THSTI has opened the vaccinology course to young researchers and professionals from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).