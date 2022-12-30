Gufic Biosciences launches India’s first indigenous botulinum toxin injection ‘Zarbot’

Gufic Biosciences has launched botulinum toxin type A injection ‘Zarbot,’ developed and manufactured in collaboration with the United States (US)-based Prime Bio, a statement from Gufic Sciences has notified.

The statement said that ‘Zarbot’ was unveiled by Dr Dirk Dressler, Dr Balaram Singh and several other healthcare practitioners of India at an event held in Mumbai. The injection has been manufactured using purified Hall strain and proprietary technology which results in thin film formulation and better stability compared to other botulinum toxin brands.

Dr Rajesh Lalchandani, Consultant Medical Director, said in the statement, “Illustrating our continued commitment to bring out the best possible treatment for the people suffering from neurological deficits in India, we have launched botulinum toxin type A injection ‘Zarbot’. With its biological potency similar to international brands, ‘Zarbot’ complies with the European and British Pharmacopeial standards.”

‘Zarbot’ is an effective option for treating certain neurological conditions which can be more challenging with conventional therapy. It comes in a pack with 10 ml normal saline to improve compliance, and can be stored at 2-8 °C for 36 months or 25 °C for six months before reconstitution, and is also stable up to 14 days at 2-8 °C after reconstitution and multiple withdrawals of injection solution from vial under aseptic precautions, the statement added.

The event thronged by the Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from across the globe also witnessed the launch of the first state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) for botulinum toxin in India by Gufic, it further noted.

Currently, only limited healthcare practitioners in India are well versed in injection technique of botulinum toxin. In this backdrop, the CoE launched by Gufic will offer training to healthcare practitioners on techniques of delivering complex injectable products like botulinum toxin, the statement concluded.