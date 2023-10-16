Granules India, NIPER sign MoU to Dr Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development

Granules India and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali Chandigarh, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish Dr Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD).

This initiative aims to bring sustainability and innovation at the core of pharma research and development. The centre will focus on crucial areas such as exploring plant-based excipients, advancements in polymer-free pharma formulations, innovative methods in producing directly compressible crystals, promotion of solvent-free pharma processes, and the development of resource-efficient and energy-efficient pharma products.

The collaboration will feature joint research initiatives, ensuring a seamless flow of knowledge between the industry and academia. Granules India has committed support for the establishment and continuous operation of the research centre. The partnership includes the establishment of laboratories and research facilities within the NIPER campus to fac