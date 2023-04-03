Global Pharma recalls 50,000 eye ointment tubes in US

Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling 50,000 tubes of eye ointment in the US market due to bacterial contamination, as per the latest Enforcement Report from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The lot has been manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare and distributed in the US market by Delsam Pharma, the USFDA said.

The US health regulator informed, “FDA analysis found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria.” The company initiated the Class I recall on February 24 this year.

A Class I recall pertains to defective products that can cause serious health problems.

