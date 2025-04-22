Global divide emerges among physicians over patient choice in biologics vs. biosimilars, reveals GlobalData

Physician attitudes toward patient choice between the use of biologics and biosimilars vary widely across global markets, revealing deep-rooted cultural and systemic differences. While nearly half of (49 per cent) physicians support patient involvement in treatment decisions, enthusiasm ranges from strong backing in China to notable skepticism in Germany and France—underscoring the growing but uneven shift toward shared decision-making in modern healthcare, finds GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “Strategic Intelligence: Biosimilars – Through the Physician’s Lens,” reveals that while the use of biosimilar continues to grow, the question of patient involvement in treatment decision has become increasingly relevant.

Sachin Gharat, Associate Project Manager, Pharma at GlobalData, comments, “It is clear that the role of the patient is changing, almost half of doctors now believe patients should have a say in whether they are prescribed a biosimilar or a branded biologic. That shift reflects a bigger trend toward shared decision-making in healthcare. Yes, there are still some concerns, but the message is clear: patient voices are becoming a bigger part of the treatment conversation.”

The findings highlight notable resistance in certain markets, with 40 per cent of physicians in Germany and 36 per cent in France opposing the idea of offering patients a choice between biologics and biosimilars.

Support for patient choice varied significantly by country. Chinese physicians showed overwhelming support, with 85 per cent in favor, while only 21 per cent of German and 29 per cent of French physicians expressed similar sentiments—highlighting key cultural and systemic differences in attitudes toward shared decision-making.

Gharat continues, “The stark contrast in physician attitudes between China and European countries like Germany and France reflects deeper systemic and cultural differences. In markets like China, where healthcare reforms have actively promoted biosimilars, physicians may feel more confident in involving patients in these decisions.”

While many physicians recognise the benefits of involving patients in treatment decisions, some remain cautious. Key concerns include the risk of patient confusion stemming from limited understanding of biosimilars, as well as the added responsibility placed on healthcare providers to navigate and explain these options.

Gharat concludes, “The findings underscore the pivotal role physicians play in shaping the future of biosimilar adoption. While there is growing support for shared decision-making, education and systemic support will be critical to successfully implementing patient choice in practice.”

*GlobalData’s survey consisted of 589 Physician from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan and China was conducted between December 2024 – March 2025.