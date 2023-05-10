FPME to organise its annual event at IMC, Mumbai on May 13, 2023

The Federation of Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Merchant Exporters (FPME) announced its forthcoming annual event which will be held on May 13 at the Indian Merchant Chamber in Mumbai.

A statement from the organisation informed, “The chief guest of the annual FPME event will be Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Minister of State and Finance, Government of India, and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra. Other important leaders from the industry and other sectors will also attend, most notably Dr PV Appaji, Founder and former Director General of Pharmexcil, Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, author of Corporate Chanakya, and Namit Joshi, Director of Centrient Pharmaceuticals and Vice Chairman of Pharmexcil.”

Sandeep Modi, Joint Secretary, FPME said, “Pharma merchant exporters have made a significant contribution to making India a Pharmacy to the World, and we at FPME are dedicated to offering a platform for its members’ growth and development while also resolving concerns pertaining to merchant exporters with various government organisations. The FPME invites its members to participate in its annual event on May 13 to discuss the road map for merchant exporters.”

The statement also said, “This year’s event features an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, including leading experts from the pharmaceutical industry and policymakers from the Indian government. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends, innovations, and challenges facing the industry today.”

The FPME is an industry association that represents the interests of pharma and allied product exporters from India. The annual event aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss key issues, trends, and opportunities in the pharma exports sector.

The event provides an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and experts, explore new business opportunities, and share ideas and experiences with colleagues from around the world.