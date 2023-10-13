Flawless Pharma signs API deals with European CDMO and African company for $120 million

Flawless Pharma announced that it has signed deals with a European contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and an African firm in Africa for the export and supply of the active ingredient of the anti-cancer and anti-viral drugs with a technology transfer agreement.

Flawless Pharma’s product basket focuses on APIs and advanced intermediates in multiple therapy areas such as analgesic, antipyretic and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, MD of Flawless Pharma said, “The combined value of the deal will be to the tune of $120 million. Flawless Pharma will supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the anti-cancer and anti-viral drugs at a significantly reduced price to both the companies based out of Europe and Africa.”