Pharma Authors Roundtable held in Mumbai

Read Article

The event witnessed a gathering of like-minded experts sharing their unique ideas and held case studies discussions on project and portfolio management

Eminence Business Media organised ‘Pharma Authors Roundtable’ on January 22nd, 2020 at Hotel JW Marriott, Mumbai inviting all the young writers & authors to present their ideas, success stories and case studies on how did they manage/handle a project successfully. This event was Eminence Business Media’s initiative towards creating a platform for established and new authors to get their names featured as the co-author of an upcoming book on project management by John Robert, AVP Project Management, Sun Pharma. The roundtable was led by Guneet Kaur Hayer, MD, Eminence Business Media. She set the expectations and rules for idea presentation and final paper submissions.

The event witnessed a gathering of like-minded experts sharing their unique ideas and success stories in the presence of Roberts, an author of three books on project and portfolio management.

Robert also shared his thoughts on how to be a successful author and what does it take to get your book published. He shared his ideas of his upcoming book and how to co-author it.