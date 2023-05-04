ENTOD Pharma launches CYCLOTEARS eye drops to treat dry eye disease

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals (including its subsidiaries and/or associate companies) announced the launch of CYCLOTEARS eye drops in India and its various global markets for patients with Inflammatory dry Eye Disease (DED), a commonly occurring condition. CYCLOTEARS eye drops would be the first dry eye therapy in the world that incorporates the company’s indigenously developed proprietary self-emulsifying drug delivery system (SEDDS) technology.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals said, “This novel technology used in CYCLOTEARS eye drops has been developed by Indian scientists at our Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) accredited research centre. We are also associated with leading eye research institutes across India in the development phase. This technology is also backed by strong Indian-generated clinical evidence published in international journals. We are excited about the launch of CYCLOTEARS eye drops which would provide a newer therapeutic approach to treat inflammatory DED in India”.

The previous year Entod Pharmaceuticals announced the development of PresVu, an eyedrop to treat presbyopia which was in the final stage of development. According to the company, these eye drops have the potential to remove the need for reading glasses. Also, in 2022, Entod Pharmaceuticals achieved the final nod from DCGI for a phase 3 trial for low-dose atropine eye drops called Myatro 0.01 per cent.