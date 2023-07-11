Ensure Best Analytical Outcomes for your Pharma R&D or QA/QC Lab!

Whether you are identifying and quantifying nitrosamines, identifying elemental impurities, or developing residual solvent method as per USP <467> on the Agilent 8890 GC, staying up to date with the latest technology as well as methods is equally important. Utilize Agilent’s scientific expertise with workflows to ensure you are compliant, productive and competitive.

Your Agilent representative will work with you to create a customized package of services based on your lab’s technologies and application needs:

Method maintenance

Method implementation

Method optimization

Method development

Support your entire pharma testing workflow with best-in-class analysis solutions from a trusted source. Rely on Agilent to provide all the instruments, software, standards, sample prep, columns, supplies, and support you need to simplify your workflow and your decision making.

Download the flyer to explore list of Pharma methods and applications now.