Emcure Pharma gets Merit Award at HIV Congress 2023

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has been felicitated for its contributions to HIV/AIDS research and development at the HIV Congress 2023, organised by the HIV Welfare Society. This recognition highlights the crucial role played by the Indian pharma industry in the global fight against HIV/AIDS and the importance of continued investment in research and development to develop better treatments and a cure for the disease. The Merit Award acknowledges the firm’s contribution to the field of HIV/AIDS to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Anil Kothiyal, President – India Business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, received the Merit Award in Mumbai from Dr Jürgen Rockstroh, Professor of Medicine and Head of the HIV Outpatient Clinic at the University of Bonn, Germany.

Emcure has been actively involved in the development and supply of antiretroviral drugs, which are essential for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. In 2006, Emcure became the first company in India to launch the novel molecule Atazanavir. Emcure was also the first to bring the WHO-recommended Dolutegravir based therapy to India and launching many other molecules and fixed-dose combinations for the first time in the country. Emcure also supplies anti-retroviral drugs to other countries.

The company has been partnering with NGOs like the Network of Maharashtra People Living with HIV (NMP+) and Treatment, Adherence, Advocacy and Literacy (TAAL) Pharmacy. Emcure conducts Continuous Medical Education (CME) activities and webinars to keep the medical fraternity updated on HIV prevention, diagnosis, management, and newer formulations. Additionally, Emcure conducts occasional public awareness programs to reduce stigma and discrimination related to HIV in society.

The HIV Congress is an annual event organised by the HIV Welfare Society that brings together leading experts, healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders to discuss the latest trends and developments in HIV prevention and treatment. The HIV Congress also recognises organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of HIV prevention and treatment.