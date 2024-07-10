Emcure makes a premium of 31.5 per cent over IPO price

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a debut on July 10 after listing at Rs 1,325.05, a premium of 31.5 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,008.

The successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) gathered significant investor interest. Emcure’s IPO ran from July 3 to July 5 and is a book-built issue valued at Rs 1,952.03 crores. The price band per share was Rs 960- Rs 1008.