Emcure makes a premium of 31.5 per cent over IPO price

Emcure's IPO ran from July 3 to July 5 and is a book-built issue valued at Rs 1,952.03 crores

By EP News Bureau
Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan (MD & CEO, NSE) along with Emcure Pharmaceutical’s management - Berjis Desai, (Chairman); Satish Mehta, (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer); Namita Thapar (Whole-time Director); Samit Mehta (Whole-time Director); Sunil Mehta (Whole-time Director); Vikas Thapar (President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance) and Sanjay Mehta (President Emerging Markets) ringing the bell in the presence of other dignitaries during their listing ceremony at NSE
Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a debut on July 10 after listing at Rs 1,325.05, a premium of 31.5 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,008.

The successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) gathered significant investor interest. Emcure’s IPO ran from July 3 to July 5 and is a book-built issue valued at Rs 1,952.03 crores. The price band per share was Rs 960- Rs 1008.

 

