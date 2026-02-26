Eli Lilly India launches obesity awareness campaign

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced the next phase of its integrated obesity awareness initiative with a campaign aimed at reshaping how obesity is perceived and discussed in India. The campaign is led by Indian personalities and combines lived experiences with science-led perspectives to shift the conversation from judgement and appearance towards science and empathy, reinforcing the importance of consulting a doctor as part of a comprehensive obesity care pathway.

As part of the campaign, three films have been developed. The first features Boman Irani and Kayoze Irani. The second features Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak. The third features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The company stated that obesity in India is often reduced to a question of willpower and lifestyle alone. The campaign presents a science-based position, referencing the World Health Organization (WHO), which recognises obesity as a chronic, complex disease influenced by biological, genetic, environmental and metabolic factors.

Drawing on family and social contexts, the campaign reflects experiences of individuals who face judgement and self-blame, reframing these situations with scientific understanding. Within the campaign films, the personalities highlight the role of friends and family in providing empathy, encouragement and understanding, and in supporting individuals to consult a doctor. The campaign positions obesity as a medical condition and places doctors at the centre of diagnosis and evidence-based care to support informed decision-making and a change in public discourse.

“Obesity has long been misunderstood in India, frequently framed as a matter of personal choice rather than acknowledged as a complex medical condition,” said Gaurav Mehta, Senior Director, Marketing and Strategic Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company (India). “Through this next phase of our campaign, we aim to reframe the conversation by combining scientific insight with relatable, real-life narratives that reflect the lived experience of people living with obesity. Our focus is to move the dialogue from blame to understanding, reduce stigma, and empower individuals to seek appropriate, evidence-based care in consultation with qualified doctors who play a central role across the treatment journey.”