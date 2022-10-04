Ecovadis awards DKSH with “gold rating” for sustainability

EcoVadis has recognised DKSH’s commitment to sustainability with the “gold rating.” With its score, DKSH ranks among the top five per cent of the companies rated by EcoVadis, the companies said in a joint statement.

The statement further said that DKSH’s “gold rating” this year was attributed to its structured and proactive implementation of sustainability into its business with significant improvements in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. The company has reduced its own greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from its baseline of 2020, ahead of its reduction target of 35 per cent by 2025. The company’s commitment to the United Nations Global Compact also affirms its ambition to align its strategy and operations with 10 universally accepted principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Another measure contributing to the “gold rating” was DKSH’s “Belonging” initiative, which serves as a natural extension of the company’s culture, purpose and values that has been recorded in a designated policy, and drives diversity, equity and inclusion across the group.

Stefan P Butz, CEO, DKSH, commented in the statement, “The Ecovadis “gold rating” is a testament to our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices. Sustainability is one of our corporate values, and we bring it to life through our Sustainability Framework focussing on three pillars: Our People – Our Partners – Our Planet. We will continue to make progress on our sustainability journey with our defined targets and our framework in mind with the ultimate aim of fulfilling our purpose of enriching people’s lives.”

EcoVadis uses an independent assessment methodology built on international sustainability standards that rates companies according to 21 sustainability criteria in four main areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics as well as sustainable procurement, concluded the statement.