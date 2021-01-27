Express Pharma


Unichem gets USFDA approval for Zonisamide Capsules

They are indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy

By EP News Bureau
Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Zonisamide Capsules, USP 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Zonegran (Zonisamide) Capsules of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.

Zonisamide Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy. The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa plant.

