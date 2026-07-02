Draft National Pharmacy Commission Bill proposes sweeping overhaul of pharmacy education and regulation 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the draft National Pharmacy Commission (NPC) Bill, 2026 for public consultation, proposing a comprehensive overhaul of India’s pharmacy education and professional regulatory framework by replacing the nearly eight-decade-old Pharmacy Act, 1948.

The proposed bill seeks to modernise pharmacy education, strengthen professional standards, improve institutional oversight and create a transparent, technology-driven regulatory ecosystem aligned with evolving healthcare and industry needs.

The draft bill proposes the establishment of the National Pharmacy Commission as the apex regulatory body for pharmacy education and practice. It envisages competency-based education, a National Exit Test (Pharmacy) for registration, a live digital National Register of Pharmacy Professionals, periodic assessment and rating of pharmacy institutions, and stronger ethical and professional standards. It also proposes dedicated boards for pharmacy education, institutional assessment and registration to streamline governance and improve accountability. Stakeholders have been invited to submit comments on the draft within one month.

The proposed reforms have received an encouraging initial response from industry.

The Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) has welcomed the government’s move, describing it as a landmark reform that could significantly strengthen India’s pharmacy ecosystem.

Harish Jain, National President, FOPE, said, “FOPE welcomes the Government of India’s initiative to modernize the pharmacy regulatory framework through the proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026, replacing the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This is a landmark reform that has the potential to align pharmacy education and professional regulation with the evolving needs of the healthcare system and the pharmaceutical industry.

“The emphasis on competency-based education, a National Exit Test, digital registration, transparent assessment of pharmacy institutions, and stronger ethical standards are progressive measures that can enhance the quality and global competitiveness of India’s pharmacy profession.”

While endorsing the overall direction of the reforms, FOPE has urged the government to ensure that the final legislation adequately reflects the perspective of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Jain said, “However, FOPE believes that the final legislation should also ensure meaningful representation of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, particularly MSMEs, in policy formulation and implementation. The practical experience of industry is critical in shaping pharmacy education, industrial pharmacy, skill development, regulatory compliance, and research.”

FOPE has also called for a smooth transition from the existing regulatory framework, highlighting the need to safeguard the interests of currently registered pharmacists and promote stronger collaboration between academia and industry.

“We also urge the Government to provide a smooth transition from the existing regulatory framework, protect the interests of currently registered pharmacists, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, and ensure that implementation is phased, practical, and consultative,” Jain added.

The industry body said it will undertake a detailed review of the draft legislation before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry during the consultation period.

“FOPE will study the draft Bill in detail and submit comprehensive recommendations to the Ministry within the consultation period. We remain committed to working with the Government to build a modern pharmacy ecosystem that promotes patient safety, quality education, innovation, and the sustainable growth of India’s pharmaceutical sector,” Jain said.

The Ministry is expected to finalise the legislation after examining stakeholder feedback received during the consultation process.