Dr Reddy’s launch generic version of Nexavar (sorafenib) Tablets, 200 mg in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Dr Reddy’s Sorafenib Tablets, USP, 200 mg, a therapeutic generic equivalent of Nexavar (sorafenib) Tablets in the US market following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr Reddy’s Sorafenib Tablets, USP, are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120.

Sorafenib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and locally recurrent or metastatic, progressive, differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC) refractory to radioactive iodine treatment.