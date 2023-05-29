DPSRU hosts workshop on role of councils to facilitate implementation of NEP 2020

A workshop on Role of Councils to Facilitate Implementation of NEP 2020 was organised at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, New Delhi on May 20, 2023 under the leadership of Honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh K. Goyal. He summarised in a very precise manner the highlights of NEP 2020 that plays a major role in implementation. This was the first such workshop where DPSRU invited representatives from various professional councils and domains for brainstorming on smooth implementation of NEP 2020.

Eminent personalities of various councils including Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), Physiotherapy council, AYUSH, Engineering, Law and Nursing joined in this brain storming session.

Dr. Montu M. Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India was the Chief Guest of the event. Sharing that various steps have already been taken by the council for implementing NEP 2020, he opined that the examination system needs to be rationalised and made effective for changing needs. Strategies need to be redefined for course wise entry and exit system. There should be appropriate representation of paramedicos in health care system. He was of the view that courses need to be designed with industry to increase professionalism.

Dr. Achal Gulati, Ex-President NMC was of the opinion that the NEP is only a policy, not a law and steps need to be taken appropriately. Dr. Shridhar Dwivedi, Chairman, Board of Governors and renowned cardiologist at National Heart Institute emphasised that Indian knowledge system also needs to be appropriately taken into consideration. Also, ethics of medical education to be inculcated in the medicos.

Dr. Arun Agarwal, of Physiotherapy Council reckoned that globalisation should be the motto while implementing NEP 2020. His outlook was that teacher education should be not be restricted to only juniors but also for the senior teachers as well.

Dr. V. P. Gupta of Physiotherapy recommended that theoretical education need to be converted into practical skill competency. He emphasised that cost of health care can be reduced.

Dr. Rajesh Jain, Chairman/Managing Director at Panacea Biotec and also Member, Board of Governors of DPSRU emphasised that happiness index is the most important factor and this should be considered while implementing any policy.

Dr. Tanuja M. Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda and Ayurveda Ratna was of the viewl that AYUSH should be more experimental rather than theoretical. In a similar vein, Prof. Vibhu Sahani, Central Council member, PCI and Professor, LLR Medical College, Meerut said education needs to be more holistic and enjoyable.

Dr. H. R. Yadav, Amity University, Dr. Daisy Thomas (Nursing), Dr. K. C. Upadhayay former Vice Chancellor The M.S University of Baroda also shared their views. Registrar, DPSRU Dr. O. P. Shukla joined this workshop and provided administrative support throughout the event.

This workshop was successfully coordinated under the aegis of celebrations of India’s G20 Presidency celebrations by Event Coordinators Dr. Minakshi Garg, Associate Professor, Drug Regulatory Affairs and Dr. Saurabh Dahiya, G20 Nodal Officer and Associate Professor of Quality Assurance at DPSRU.

Other members who joined this workshop were Prof. P. K. Sahoo, Prof. Harvinder Popli, Dr. Geeta Agrawal, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Dr. Sharad Wakode, Dr. Mahaveer Dhobi, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dr. Prabodh Sharma, Dr. Vijender Kumar, Dr. Ajit Thakur, Dr. Amrita Parle, Dr. Sapna Dhiman among others. All the distinguished personalities including PCI President Dr. Montu Patel and Vice Chancellor Prof. R.K. Goyal were of the view that such workshops should be arranged at the national level and DPSRU would take steps to bring all thoughts and perceptions for implementation of NEP 2020 at a larger national level conference.