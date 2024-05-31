DoP inorders pharma cos to comply to self-declaration under UPCMP 2024

The government has ordered all pharmaceutical companies to comply with a self-declaration under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP-2024), for FY 24-25.

All pharma associations were instructed by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), to send the circular to all member companies and to submit self-declarations by June 30, 2024, in a format specified by the department.

Daara Patel, Secretary General, IDMA, commented, “ We have forwarded the code and the communication from DoP declaration to all our members requesting them to strictly comply with the same.”

Earlier this year, the DoP issued an updated ethical marketing code, UCPMP-2024, to regulate certain unethical marketing practices. To increase transparency, certain guidelines were issued within which pharma companies can engage with doctors, without the interactions becoming an endorsement.

Highlighting the importance of the guidelines, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA said, “The UCPMP 2024 establishes a comprehensive framework for communication claims, educational activities, samples, and other market initiatives within the knowledge-driven pharmaceutical industry. It clearly outlines permissible activities and provides a complaint procedure involving both industry associations and the DoP. Requiring the company’s executive head to submit a ‘self-declaration’ for FY 24-25 ensures accountability at the highest level. This initiative advances industry standards, and IPA members are committed to following transparent and ethical marketing practices.”