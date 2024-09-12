DKSH India earns Great Place to Work certification for second consecutive year

DKSH India has been recognised as one of the top workplaces by Great Place to Work, achieving an employee satisfaction rate of 88 per cent. This marks the company’s second consecutive certification.

The certification was awarded based on an anonymous survey conducted by the global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work. The survey assessed several aspects of workplace culture, including trust and leadership. This recognition reflects DKSH India’s commitment to maintaining a positive workplace environment for its employees.

DKSH India continues to focus on fostering a supportive workplace. The company’s approach emphasizes enhancing employee experiences, promoting professional growth, and ensuring work-life balance. These efforts have helped DKSH India sustain its people-centric strategy and success.

“Our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and their high level of satisfaction reflects our commitment to their well-being,” said Vishal Jawale, Managing Director and Country Management Head, DKSH India. “We are honored to be recognised once again. This achievement highlights our ongoing efforts to build a positive, inclusive, and dynamic work culture where everyone can thrive.”