DKSH extends exclusive distribution agreement with Cosucra in Australia and New Zealand

DKSH’s Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution services for Cosucra’s range of dietary fibers and plant-based proteins in Australia and New Zealand.

As a global leading producer of pea protein and inulin fibers, Cosucra utilises the properties of two natural raw materials, chicory roots and peas, to develop ingredients for healthy, sustainable, and tasty food products. Cosucra’s naturally produced, trademarked ingredient range includes Fibrulose and Fibruline chicory root fiber, Pisane pea protein isolate range, as well as Swelite pea fibre, and Nastar pea starch.

Following a successful partnership in several countries in Europe and Asia, including Germany, Switzerland, and the Philippines, Cosucra has once again entrusted DKSH to grow its natural and healthy food ingredients business in Australia and New Zealand. This is thanks to DKSH’s extensive distribution network, strong capabilities in marketing and sales, and logistics in the market.

Todd King, Business Manager, APAC, Cosucra, commented: “We are excited to expand our global and regional partnership with DKSH to include Australia and New Zealand. These are important markets for Cosucra, and we are looking forward to working together to serve customers in Australia and New Zealand.”

Cesar Saez, Vice President, Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, DKSH, commented: “We are happy to advance our successful collaboration with Cosucra by bringing their dietary fibers and plant-based proteins to the food and beverage industry to Australia and New Zealand. DKSH’s extensive local presence, long-standing history, and comprehensive value-added services in the region will facilitate increased growth and market reach, expanding the availability of Cosucra’s food ingredients to a broader customer base.”