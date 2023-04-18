Dimensions HRD Consultants acquires Qwazent Talent Solutions

Qwazent Talent Solutions announced its acquisition by Dimensions HRD Consultants, a provider of Human Resources Development and Talent Management Solutions, led by Dr Shruti Nath and the family office of Poshika for the last seven years. Qwazent has served the talent needs of the healthcare industry over this period.

Qwazent launched its recruitment platform, Hyre last year, an AI-driven platform to deliver the best-suited candidates for clients. Qwazent has agreed to divest its controlling stake to Dimension HRD. A company statement from Qwazent said, “Given the wide reach of Dimension’s clientele, it is expected that Qwazent business volume would expand rapidly, and clients would benefit from Dimension’s deep expertise in this domain.

Commenting on the strategic transaction, Dr Shruti Nath, Mentor & Director – Qwazent said, “Qwazent was founded by four co-founding shareholders, led by our family office, Poshika. Now, Qwazent is all poised and set for growth. We are very pleased that Qwazent has now the opportunity to collaborate with Dimensions led by one of Qwazent’s founding shareholders Mr Anish Handa.”

Commenting on this, Anish Handa said, “The acquisition of Qwazent will also enable Dimensions to expand its footprint in the pharma and healthcare industry. Qwazent Talent Solutions has a strong presence in this area and has built a reputation for excellence in talent management.”