Diagnosed prevalent cases of primary open-angle glaucoma to reach 10 mn in 7MM by 2033

The burden of diagnosed prevalent cases of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) (including normal tension glaucoma (NTG)) is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1 per cent from around 9.1 million cases in 2023 to 10 million cases in 2033 in the seven major markets (7MM*), according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Glaucoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033’, reveals that the increase is partly attributed to increased disease awareness and improved diagnostic testing across the 7MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.

In the US and 5EU markets, the average proportion of NTG among POAG is approximately 40 per cent; however, Japanese populations are at a significantly greater risk of NTG. As such, GlobalData epidemiologists anticipate that in 2033, 91 per cent of all POAG cases in Japan will be NTG.

Anna Moody, MRES, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments, “More research is needed to understand why Japanese populations are at an increased risk for NTG. Understanding the risk factors that increase susceptibility could help inform prevention strategies and disease outcomes.”

GlobalData epidemiologists also forecast the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of POAG (excluding NTG) and found that the prevalence of glaucoma increased with increasing age. In 2033, the diagnosed prevalence of POAG (excluding NTG) in the 7MM is expected to be lowest from 40–49 years (0.1 per cent), and highest in 80–84 years (2.5 per cent). An individual’s intraocular pressure increases as they age, which explains why their risk of glaucoma also increases as they age.

Moody concludes, “As the population of elderly people increases across the 7MM, more regular eye-testing should be encouraged in individuals over 40 years to ensure prompt diagnosis of glaucoma. Early diagnosis and treatment prevent more extreme disease outcomes, such as blindness.”

*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

