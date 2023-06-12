Deal value decreased by 16 per cent in May 2023, compared to May 2022

In May 2023, the healthcare industry reported 80 deals worth $16.3 billion compared to the last 12-month average (May 2022 to April 2023) of 79 deals worth $17 billion.

A consortium led by Elliott Investment Management enters into an agreement to acquire Syneos Health Inc, an integrated biopharma solutions organisation for a consideration of approximately $7.1 billion; Advent International Corp and Warburg Pincus LLC to acquire Baxter Biopharma Solutions, a provider of sterile contract manufacturing solutions, for a consideration of approximately $4.25 billion; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire CTI BioPharma Corp, a commercial biopharma company for a consideration of approximately $1.7 billion were the three major deals that contributed 79.8 per cent of the total deal value during May 2023.

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($M) 10-May-23 Elliott Investment Management (US); Patient Square Capital LP (US); Veritas Capital Limited (US) Syneos Health Inc (US) 7,100.0 08-May-23 Advent International Corp (US); Warburg Pincus LLC (US) Baxter Biopharma Solutions (US) 4,250.0 10-May-23 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sweden) CTI BioPharma Corp (US) 1,700.0 22-May-23 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (US) VectivBio Holding AG (Switzerland) 1,000.0 15-May-23 Healthcare Royalty Management; Sagard Healthcare Royalty Part Royalty Interest in HEMGENIX 400.0

VC investments increased by 15.4 per cent in May 2023, compared to May 2022

The healthcare industry reported 125 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.7 billion in May 2023, compared to the last 12-month average (May 2022 to April 2023) of 138 deals worth $2.6 billion.