CPHI India reports surge in exhibitor numbers as modernisation and supply chain diversity drive new growth

CPHI & PMEC India (26th– 28th November, 2024) – the largest pharma event in India – returns next month, with a record attendance of over 50,000 pharma executives expected from more than 150 countries.

The news is a further boon for India – widely identified by analysts as a key beneficiary of recent macro tensions – as a strong CPHI & PMEC India is a leading indicator of growth for the country in the year ahead. In fact, emphasising this shift in prospects, this year’s event will be the largest ever, with more than 2,000 exhibitors (hundreds more than previous editions).

Supporting India’s growth trajectory, the newly released CPHI Annual Survey 2024 once again ranks India as the top ‘growth nation’ for the upcoming 12 months, solidifying its lead over other major pharma hubs. This growth is driven by positive developments in the CDMO sector and an anticipated surge in CRO services accelerated by initiatives like BIOSECURE. Mirroring this trend, India also topped the CDMO table for predicted ‘growth over the next three years’ and finished only narrowly behind the USA for ‘overall competitiveness’.

Olga Ponomareva-Stepnaya, Brand Manager of CPHI & PMEC India, stated, “It has been an incredibly positive year for the Indian pharma industry, and we are witnessing this firsthand with a record attendance, including over 5,000 international participants. On the show floor we are seeing a wide breadth of local ingredient suppliers, alongside many new advanced equipment providers as the country and regional partners seek to widen their supplier base and modernise equipment during this period of growth.”

CPHI India has responded to rising demand by launching several new initiatives, including the Connections Programme, offering a dedicated service for attendees seeking high-value deals. The programme is designed to help connect international key buyers with the right exhibitors and make high-value deals following feedback was challenging to meet the right supplier at such a large event.’

Reflecting wider industry trends, the event has also seen increased interest in start-up companies and will host a dedicated space for emerging enterprises disrupting the pharmaceutical landscape in India. The campaign forms part of Informa’s wider commitment to innovation with similar start-up programmes launched at other global CPHI events.

To help attendees capitalise on growth opportunities, the event’s conference agenda will feature sessions covering spanning two separate streams: day one ‘Pharma Manufacturing Conclave’ and day two ‘Pharma Sustainability Conclave’. Topics include key issues from biosimilar supply chains, manufacturing infrastructure for next-gen therapeutics, to addressing critical sustainability challenges in Indian pharma and new approach to green chemistry and pharm regulations.

The India Pharma Awards 2024, now in its 11th edition, will recognise excellence across 13 categories, celebrating the contributions of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across the Indian pharmaceutical sector. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of 28th November 2024 at the Expo Centre.