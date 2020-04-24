IPA requests PM to allow pharmacists to conduct COVID-19 tests and offer other services

Read Article

IPA has also requested the government to acknowledge the role of pharmacists in the fight against COVID-19

The Indian Pharmacists Association (IPA) has written a letter to PM Modi with a request to empower pharmacists with more a defined role and extend their services to patients during COVID-19. It appeals the PM to authorise registered pharmacists to conduct the COVID -19 tests along with other services and suggests the concept of 20-days prescription drugs supply.

Emphasising that IPA is concerned about the shortage of healthcare providers in six lakh villages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter written by Abhay Kumar, National President, IPA, recommended a few additional measures in the existing policy to empower pharmacists to extend their services during COVID-19. It pointed out that this will also ensure that patients get the required treatment. It also requests that pharmacists should be allowed to conduct COVID-19 testing, interpreting, counselling patients on test results and available treatments, initiating treatment, and ensuring that appropriate legal and regulatory authorities support pharmacists’ call to action to provide essential patient care.

The letter also shares policy recommendations for a test-treat-immunise programme such as

Authorising pharmacists operating across states to provide telephonic health consultation and conduct routine examinations

In situations where there are product shortages, pharmacists should be authorised to conduct therapeutic interchange and substitution without physician’s authorisation

The FDA should identify drugs that are in or at risk, of shortage and work with firms to extend expiration dates.

Pharmacists should be allowed to keep an eye on proper management and distribution of PPEs, check the drug supply chain and implement supply of only 20-days prescription drugs concept.

Explaining the concept and the objective of supply of 20 days prescription drugs, the letter said, “It is to ensure the medication supply on prescription is managed responsibly within the society at the present stage of COVID-19. We are recommending a 20-day supply of medications for patients unless clinically justified. We are also calling on governments, private payers, public health officials, regulators and other health care practitioners to support this temporary change in dispensing practice and to encourage our society to refrain from purchasing large quantities of medicines.”

Explaining the need for such changes in the system, Abhay Kumar, National President, IPA said, “The Government needs to utilise the vast pool of highly qualified professionals (pharmacists) at all appropriate levels in the healthcare sector. Involvement of pharmacists in the fight against COVID-19 could be a game-changer. I have written a letter to PM Modi requesting that every pharmacy/chemist shop should be asked to send a list of persons approaching them with symptoms of COVID-19, duly signed by the pharmacist of the shop to local and state authorities. This will further help the Government in the process of identifying, screening and quarantining suspected COVID-19 cases.”

Presently, India has approximately 12 lakh registered pharmacists out of which only four lakh pharmacists are employed in government healthcare setups. The rest of the pharmacists are working in different public, private and unorganised sectors.

“The Central, as well as State governments, are doing emergency recruitment of doctors, nurses and lab technicians at this critical moment of COVID-19 outbreak, they should also recruit pharmacists in the larger interest and improvement of the healthcare sector,” suggests Kumar.

Through the letter, IPA also requests the government to acknowledge the role of pharmacists along with our other healthcare professionals, who are working round the clock to contain the spread of COVID-19.

