India readies list of 13 countries to send hydroxychloroquine

Huma Siddiqui from Financial Express reports that India has prepared a list of 13 countries to provide aid, which among other things, include pharma products such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol.

The first list of 13 countries approved to receive the anti-malaria drug includes the US, Spain, Germany, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Bahrain.

HCQ is being sent to those countries first which are severely hit by the Coronavirus, therefore, the Ministry of External Affairs has prepared an inventory of these countries which have sought help from India.

“The government is processing requests for medicines from other countries depending on the availability and these would be supplied on a commercial basis,” also informed sources.

Several countries have reached out to India seeking help in terms of medicines, protective medical gear, as well as medical devices.