EU reaches supply deal with Moderna for 160 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The deal will be formally approved by the EU executive tomorrow

By Reuters
The European Commission (EU) has reached a deal with US biotech firm Moderna for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, an EU official told Reuters.

The president of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen informed that the deal is for the supply of up to 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The deal will be formally approved by the EU executive on Wednesday, she said.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)

Reuters
