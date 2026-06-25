Concord Biotech clears Kenya, Uganda regulatory inspection

Concord Biotech has announced the successful completion of a joint inspection of its Unit-II formulation facility by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), Kenya, and the National Drug Authority (NDA), Uganda.

The inspection was conducted from June 18 to June 24, 2026, and concluded successfully, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the outcome reinforces its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and regulatory compliance while strengthening its global manufacturing and regulatory footprint.

The company disclosed the development in a filing with the stock exchanges for information and record.