Cohance Lifesciences, Suven Pharmaceuticals merger sanctioned by the NCLT

Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), vide its order pronounced on March 27, 2025, has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation between Cohance Lifesciences and Suven Pharmaceuticals.

As per the terms of the Scheme, the merger will become effective from the opening business hours of the first day of the month immediately following the month in which all conditions specified under the Scheme are fulfilled, including receipt of approval from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, where applicable. The effective date will be duly intimated to the Stock Exchanges for public disclosure in accordance with applicable regulations. As previously communicated, the Company expects to complete the amalgamation process by Q1FY26.

The amalgamation aims to create a future-ready, diversified CDMO platform with a technology-led focus across three high-growth verticals—Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Oligonucleotides, and Small Molecules. The combined entity will operate as an integrated, end-to-end partner to global innovator pharmaceutical companies, further supported by strong capabilities in the Specialty CDMO and API+ business segments.