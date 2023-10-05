Cipla Foundation, NIMHANS partner to set up neuro-palliative care unit

Cipla Foundation in partnership with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) has set up a neuro-palliative care unit in Bengaluru. The company informed that this unit has provided support to over 2,000 individuals with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Parkinson’s, through in-patient, out-patient, home care, and has offered teleconsultation services to patients as well as their families and caregivers.

it also informed that at this neuro-palliative care unit, a multidisciplinary team of medical and social work professionals provides support to patients and their families, free of cost, as they navigate symptoms associated with progressive conditions. These symptoms include challenges in movement, respiratory function, speech, swallowing, cognitive abilities, and communication that patients may encounter during their treatment journey.

In addition to medical care, the team extends emotional support to both patients and their families as they adapt to life with the disease and increasingly rely on external assistance. They conduct assessments of patients’ home environments, taking proactive measures to prepare for the disease’s progression. This unit also collaborates with the District Mental Health program and local palliative centres to ensure ongoing support and holistic care for patients.

Commenting on this endeavour, Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation said, “This initiative reinforces our dedication to strengthen India’s palliative care ecosystem.”

The unit also creates customised, home-based care plans tailored to individual needs.

Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS said, “This initiative will go a long way in supporting patients with neurological conditions along with their families.”