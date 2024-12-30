CDSCO flags two drugs as spurious, another 111 listed as NSQ

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged select batches of Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant Tablets I.P. ( PAN-40) Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets IP (Augmentin 625 Duo) and termed them as spurious. CDSCO has also listed 111 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ).

The CDSCO alert names the brands for which spurious samples were found. It also features the replies from the drug makers whose drugs were flagged, without naming them. In the case of both, PAN-40 and Augmentin 625 Duo, the statement divulges, “The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug. The product is purported to be spurious; however, the same is subject to the outcome of the investigation.”

Of the 111 drugs found to be NSQ in November 2024, 41 were identified by central drug laboratories, and another 70 were flagged by state drug testing labs. These drugs include batches of fixed-dose combinations (FDCs). The list includes Cipla’s Tofajak tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and Intas Pharma’s chest pain medication Monit SR30 tablets.