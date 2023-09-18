Biocon Board appoints Peter Bains as Group CEO

Biocon has approved the appointment of Peter Bains as the Group CEO, with effect from September 18, 2023. He will be reporting directly to Biocon Group Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Bains has accordingly stepped down from his role on the Biocon Board as an Independent Director with immediate effect, to assume this strategic executive responsibility.

Welcoming this appointment, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Biocon is entering a dynamic phase of growth for its three core businesses, Biocon Biologics, Biocon Generics and Syngene, and for the Group as a whole. I am delighted to welcome Peter back to the Biocon Group in the role of Group CEO. Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon, Shreehas Tambe, CEO & MD Biocon Biologics and Jonathan Hunt, CEO & MD, Syngene International will continue to have independent charge of their businesses and will work with Peter to strengthen synergistic strategic leadership at a Group level to maximise the combined value of all three businesses. Peter has a unique fit and profile for the role having both extensive global leadership experience and success across the biopharmaceutical field and a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group, having led Syngene for five years, taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015. I am confident that this appointment will serve the integrated business objectives of the Biocon Group of companies and deliver added value to all stakeholders.”