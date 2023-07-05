BDR Pharma launches Nilotinib to treat PH+ leukemia

BDR Pharma announced the launch of Nilotinib to treat a rare subtype of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. PH+ Leukemia, encompassing Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) are infrequent and complex types of cancer that affect both children and adults. While this Philadelphia chromosome is rare in paediatric ALL, it is much more common in adult ALL.

Rare childhood cancer subtype, Ph+ ALL, is found in three to four per cent of paediatric cases and 25 per cent of adult cases. In India, In India, only 20 to 40 per cent of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients are Ph+.

While commenting on the new launch, Raheel Shah, Director of BDR Pharmaceuticals said, “We are thrilled to introduce Nilotinib as a groundbreaking treatment option for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive leukemia. The results from our clinical trials have demonstrated the exceptional efficacy of Nilotinib in achieving major molecular responses and significantly improving overall survival rates. We firmly believe that this drug will revolutionise the management of Ph+ leukemia, providing new hope to patients and their families.”