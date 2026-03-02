BDCDA proposes collaborative model for effective implementation of K-DTTP

The Bangalore District Chemists & Druggists Association (BDCDA) has submitted a constructive proposal to the Government of Karnataka regarding the proposed implementation of the Karnataka Drug Track and Trace Portal (K-DTTP). The Association has urged the authorities to adopt a consultative and phased approach to ensure that the objectives of transparency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance are achieved without disrupting the pharmaceutical supply chain.

In a detailed representation addressed to state officials including K. Srinivas, Commissioner, and Dr Shalini Rajneesh, BDCDA emphasised its strong support for initiatives aimed at eliminating spurious medicines and strengthening drug traceability. However, the Association highlighted practical challenges that retail chemists, wholesalers, and distributors may face under the current framework of the proposed portal.

BDCDA pointed out that while the intent behind K-DTTP is commendable, its implementation must consider ground realities such as technological preparedness, infrastructure limitations, internet connectivity gaps, and the financial burden on small and medium-sized pharmacies. The Association noted that thousands of retail chemists across Karnataka operate with limited digital infrastructure, and a sudden mandatory rollout could lead to operational bottlenecks and unintended supply disruptions.

The proposal recommends a phased rollout of the portal, beginning with a pilot project in select districts. This would allow the government to assess technical glitches, system integration challenges, and user adoption issues before scaling up statewide. BDCDA has also suggested comprehensive stakeholder consultations involving chemists, distributors, software providers, and regulatory authorities to ensure the portal is practical, user-friendly, and aligned with existing business processes.

Further, the Association has sought clarity on data security, privacy safeguards, and integration with existing compliance systems such as GST and other regulatory reporting mechanisms. It emphasized that duplication of data entry and overlapping compliance requirements would increase administrative workload without proportionate benefits. Streamlining processes and ensuring interoperability with existing systems would significantly enhance efficiency and acceptance among trade members.

BDCDA also proposed structured training programs and awareness workshops across districts to familiarize pharmacists and distributors with the portal’s functionality. According to the Association, capacity building is critical to ensuring accurate data entry and preventing compliance errors that could expose small businesses to penalties.

Reaffirming its commitment to public health and regulatory transparency, BDCDA stated that it fully supports efforts to curb counterfeit drugs and improve accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The Association stressed that collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders is essential for the long-term success of any digital monitoring initiative.

“Our intention is not to oppose reform, but to ensure that reform is practical, inclusive, and sustainable,” the Association said. “With proper planning, phased implementation, and active stakeholder engagement, K-DTTP can become a model system that strengthens drug safety while safeguarding the interests of patients and legitimate businesses.”

BDCDA has expressed its readiness to work closely with the government by nominating representatives to a joint coordination committee to refine and operationalize the proposal. The Association remains optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperative policymaking, Karnataka can lead the way in implementing an effective and balanced drug traceability framework.