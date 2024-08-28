Avesthagen and Apollo AyurVAID partner to develop medical foods and dietary supplements

Avesthagen and Apollo AyurVAID, a unit of Kerala First Health Services under the Apollo Hospitals Group, have announced a strategic partnership to design, validate, manufacture, and market a new range of medical foods and dietary supplements. The products, branded as “AvestaAyurVAID,” aim to integrate medical nutrition with Ayurvedic principles, addressing specific dietary management needs for various diseases and conditions.

The collaboration will focus on developing natural bioactives derived from promising Ayurvedic botanical candidates, which will be validated using Avesthagen’s proprietary ADePt bioactive discovery engine and MetaGrid testing methodology. This partnership emphasises rigorous scientific and clinical validation to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Avesthagen and Apollo AyurVAID will combine their expertise to create precision medical foods that enhance patient care, promote holistic wellness, and advance integrative medicine and modern medical nutrition. The key areas of focus will include managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic disorders, onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health, and mental well-being.

Avesthagen’s subsidiaries, Avesta Nordic Research and Avesta Good Earth Foods, will be responsible for manufacturing the products. Apollo AyurVAID will handle the marketing. Product development will be a joint effort between both companies.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and Chairperson of Apollo AyurVAID, said, “By developing AvestaAyurVAID’s range of scientifically validated medical foods and dietary supplements, we are not only addressing the unique nutritional needs of our patients, but also pioneering a new approach to holistic healthcare that promotes healing from within. Together, we are setting new standards in medical nutrition and reinforcing our dedication to delivering personalised and effective care to every individual we serve.”

Dr Villoo Morawala Patell, Chairperson and Managing Director of Avesthagen Limited expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential, stating “By combining modern cutting-edge bioactives with Ayurveda we can offer patients more personalised nutrition and effective treatment options. AvestaAyurVAID shall develop and commercialise a range of breakthrough plant-based nutritional products designed to prevent or mitigate disease conditions, thereby supporting lifestyle management and overall health.”

Rajiv Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO, Apollo AyurVAID, added “This first of its kind, synergistic collaboration leveraging precision Ayurveda medical science with the power of biotechnology, systems biology and nutrigenomics shall result in botanical-bioactive powered personalised health solutions that uniquely benefit patients.”