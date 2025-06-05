Atopic dermatitis market to reach $22.4 billion in 7MM by 2033, forecasts GlobalData

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a widespread, chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all age. Prior to the approval of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) in 2017, the AD market had been stagnant and the pipeline for drugs in late-stage development was lacking. However, recent developments have reignited interest in AD treatments, especially as the estimated drug-treated population may grow to over 25,100,000 people in 7MM by 2033. Against this backdrop, the AD market in 7MM is estimated to grow from $8.5 billion in 2023 to $22.4 billion by 2033, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Atopic Dermatitis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis,” anticipates that the 7MM AD market will experience significant growth during the forecast period, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 per cent.

Filippos Maniatis, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “AD is a growing market with an impressive pipeline of new products from current and future players in the field. The AD space was previously dominated by broad-acting immunomodulatory agents, which are now being slowly replaced by more targeted agents. This shift is likely due to better comprehension of the pathophysiology behind AD and the approval of several new systemic agents.”

The major drivers of growth in the AD market include the increase in treatment options for all age groups and severities, the high diagnosed prevalence of AD, high treatment rates across all markets in the 7MM, the high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) expected for novel agents such as biologics and JAK inhibitors, and the novel mechanisms of action (MoAs) that will be entering the market and thus increasing the available therapeutic options for patients.

Additionally, barriers to patient uptake that have been identified within the AD market include the highly anticipated ACOTs of pipeline agents, the pipeline topical JAK inhibitors entering a competitive topical therapy landscape, and the increasing competition in the interleukin (IL) inhibitor market.

GlobalData’s report highlights that Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent has transformed the space and has improved the quality of life for moderate to severe patients, and this gap of limited drugs available is continuing to close as many more therapies have been and will continue to be introduced during the first half of the 2023–33 forecast period. As there are many promising pipeline agents in late-stage development for AD, GlobalData expects developers to address some of these unmet needs in the next decade and beyond.

Pipeline agents that are anticipated to be introduced in the next 10 years include the systemic drug classes OX40 inhibitors (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin’s rocatinlimab, Sanofi’s amlitelimab, Astria Therapeutics’ telazrolimab), IL inhibitors (LEO Pharma’s anti-IL-22 telazorlimab, GSK’s anti-IL-18 GSK1070806, Nektar’s anti-IL-2R complex rezpegaldesleukin), and oral PDE4 inhibitors (Union Therapeteutics’ orismilast). Other topical therapies in the pipeline include AOBiome’s bacterial therapy B-244, Aclaris Therapeutics’ JAK1/3 inhibitor, Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ PDE4 inhibitor Zoryve, and Dermavant’s AhR agonist Tapinarof.

Maniatis concludes, “With multiple pipeline agents in development, key unmet needs may be further addressed. Such unmet needs include the lack of personalised treatments through improved diagnostic methods, the high cost of current therapy options, the limited therapeutic options for chronic hand eczema, and better long-term disease control and management.”

*7MM- US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan