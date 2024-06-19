AstraZeneca’s breast cancer drug combination fails in late-stage trial

AstraZeneca announced that its breast cancer drug, Truqap, in combination with chemotherapy agent, paclitaxel, did not meet its main goals in a late-stage trial to improve overall survival of patients with a type of breast cancer on June 18, 2024.

The trial, known as CAPItello-290, was testing whether the drug combination improved overall survival in patients with inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer versus the older and cheaper chemotherapy agent, paclitaxel, in combination with a placebo.

The study failed to achieve its goals in both the overall trial population and in a sub-group of patients with tumours harbouring specific biomarker alterations, the drugmaker said.

“While we are disappointed in the CAPItello-290 outcome, these results will further our understanding of the role of the PI3K/AKT pathway in breast cancer,” said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology R&D, AstraZeneca.