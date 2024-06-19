AstraZeneca’s breast cancer drug combination fails in late-stage trial
The trial, known as CAPItello-290, was testing whether the drug combination improved overall survival in patients
AstraZeneca announced that its breast cancer drug, Truqap, in combination with chemotherapy agent, paclitaxel, did not meet its main goals in a late-stage trial to improve overall survival of patients with a type of breast cancer on June 18, 2024.
The trial, known as CAPItello-290, was testing whether the drug combination improved overall survival in patients with inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer versus the older and cheaper chemotherapy agent, paclitaxel, in combination with a placebo.
The study failed to achieve its goals in both the overall trial population and in a sub-group of patients with tumours harbouring specific biomarker alterations, the drugmaker said.
“While we are disappointed in the CAPItello-290 outcome, these results will further our understanding of the role of the PI3K/AKT pathway in breast cancer,” said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology R&D, AstraZeneca.