Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare; National Secretary/Vice Chairman, FOPE- MP Chapter | Indore Pharma Summit 2023

In this video:

Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare; National Secretary/Vice Chairman, FOPE- MP Chapter

Topic: Opportunities and Challenges for MSME Pharma

Key Takeaway:

Indore has the potential to be a key pharma hub. Pharma MSMEs are also contributing to this hub’s growth. Quality will be the key to progress of Indore’s pharma MSME. The industry should proactively take steps to ensure highest quality