Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare; National Secretary/Vice Chairman, FOPE- MP Chapter | Indore Pharma Summit 2023

Indore Pharma Summit 2023 | 25th August 2023 | Sayaji Hotel, Indore
Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare; National Secretary/Vice Chairman, FOPE- MP Chapter
Topic: Opportunities and Challenges for MSME Pharma
Key Takeaway:
Indore has the potential to be a key pharma hub. Pharma MSMEs are also contributing to this hub’s growth. Quality will be the key to progress of Indore’s pharma MSME. The industry should proactively take steps to ensure highest quality