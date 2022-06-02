Amgen announces positive phase-II data for investigational Olpasiran in adults with elevated lipoprotein(a)

Amgen recently announced positive data from the phase-II Ocean(a)-Dose clinical study, evaluating Olpasiran (formerly AMG 890) in 281 adult patients with lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), levels over 150 nmol/L and evidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Olpasiran is a small interferring RNA designed to lower the body’s production of apolipoprotein(a), a key component of Lp(a) that has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, according to a statement by Amgen.

In the double-blind placebo-controlled treatment period, Olpasiran was administered up to 225 mg subcutaneously every 12 weeks to patients with a median baseline Lp(a) of approximately 260 nmol/L. These data demonstrated a significant reduction from baseline in Lp(a) of up to or greater than 90 per cent at week 36 (primary endpoint) and week 48 (end of treatment period) for the majority of doses. No new safety concerns were identified during this treatment period, the statement added.

“Lp(a) has remained an elusive target since it was first discovered almost 60 years ago because diet and exercise have minimal influence on Lp(a) levels as do currently available medicines, leaving patients with limited options. We are enthusiastic about these results and look forward to advancing Olpasiran as a potential treatment for patients with elevated Lp(a),” said David M Reese, MD, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Amgen, in the statement.

Data from the phase-II study will be presented at a future medical congress and submitted for publication, the statement concluded.