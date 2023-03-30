Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie.

Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% has an estimated market size of $ 97 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 180 ANDA approvals (156 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from US FDA.