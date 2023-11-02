Akums and DPSRU partner to research novel products in India

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Govt. of N.C.T of Delhi, and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (Akums), announced a collaboration to research on specific therapy-gaps and introduce novel products for Indian patients. This industry-academia partnership also seeks to enhance pharma education and research opportunities for DPSRU students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on October 17, 2023 by Dr Harvinder Popli (Registrar & Dean – DPSRU) and Arushi Jain (Director – Akums).

This collaboration was formalised in the presence of dignitaries including, Sanjeev Jain, Joint Director of Akums, and the leadership team from DPSRU led by (Dr) RK Goyal, Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar; Dr Jasleena Majeed, Head of Department; Dr Sushma Talegaonkar, Associate Professor; and Ruchi Singh, Program Lead.

A company statement informed, “The collaboration between Akums and DPSRU aims to empower the next generation of pharma professionals, for them to contribute to the growth and development of the nation.”