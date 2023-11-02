Akums and DPSRU partner to research novel products in India
It also seeks to promote pharmacy education through experiential learning to students
Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Govt. of N.C.T of Delhi, and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (Akums), announced a collaboration to research on specific therapy-gaps and introduce novel products for Indian patients. This industry-academia partnership also seeks to enhance pharma education and research opportunities for DPSRU students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on October 17, 2023 by Dr Harvinder Popli (Registrar & Dean – DPSRU) and Arushi Jain (Director – Akums).
This collaboration was formalised in the presence of dignitaries including, Sanjeev Jain, Joint Director of Akums, and the leadership team from DPSRU led by (Dr) RK Goyal, Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar; Dr Jasleena Majeed, Head of Department; Dr Sushma Talegaonkar, Associate Professor; and Ruchi Singh, Program Lead.
A company statement informed, “The collaboration between Akums and DPSRU aims to empower the next generation of pharma professionals, for them to contribute to the growth and development of the nation.”