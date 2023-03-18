Express Pharma

AGI Greenpac gets CCI approval to acquire Hindustan National Glass & Industries

The acquisition will be done through the corporate insolvency resolution process

By EP News Bureau
AGI Greenpac has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed acquisition of Hindustan National Glass & Industries through the corporate insolvency resolution process.

As per the latest update, CCI has given its approval to the proposed combination under sub-section (1) of Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2002 vide its letter dated March 15, 2023.

 

The detailed order of CCI is awaited.

EP News Bureau
