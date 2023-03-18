AGI Greenpac gets CCI approval to acquire Hindustan National Glass & Industries

AGI Greenpac has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed acquisition of Hindustan National Glass & Industries through the corporate insolvency resolution process.

As per the latest update, CCI has given its approval to the proposed combination under sub-section (1) of Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2002 vide its letter dated March 15, 2023.

The detailed order of CCI is awaited.