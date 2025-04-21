AbbVie introduces Venetoclax in India for treatment of AML and CLL

On the occasion of AML World Awareness Day, AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Venetoclax in India for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL). This marks AbbVie’s entry into the Indian oncology market.

AML is a type of blood cancer that progresses rapidly and affects the blood and bone marrow. Treatment options remain limited, particularly for patients who are older or unable to tolerate intensive chemotherapy. Venetoclax, a first-in-class BCL-2 inhibitor, functions by selectively targeting cancer cells in the blood and bone marrow. It is designed to support patients for whom standard chemotherapy is not an option.

Data from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, estimate a disease burden of 2.5 cases per 100,000 population for AML in India. This underscores the need for additional treatment options, especially for those ineligible for intensive therapy.

India’s AML treatment landscape faces challenges including delayed diagnosis, restricted access to advanced medicines, and a rising burden among the elderly. Venetoclax’s oral dosing regimen enables clinicians to adapt therapy based on individual patient health status and treatment tolerance.

Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director & General Manager, AbbVie India, said, “Our entry into oncology in India signifies more than the launch of a single medication; it reflects our overarching commitment to advancing cancer care. Venetoclax embodies AbbVie’s dedication to pioneering innovative solutions for complex and life-threatening diseases. We are delighted to introduce Venetoclax in India, transforming the treatment landscape for AML and profoundly impacting the lives of patients facing this formidable disease.”

Dr Rahul Rathod, Medical Director, AbbVie, said, “India faces distinct challenges in confronting AML, including late diagnosis, limited access to advanced therapies, and a growing burden of the disease among ageing population. For patients who are not eligible for intensive chemotherapy, Venetoclax offers a promising treatment option enhancing life expectancy and enabling them to spend more cherished moments with their families.”