22nd IDMA-APA Pharma Analysts Convention (PAC) 2023 to be held in February

The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) and Association of Pharmaceutical Analysts (APA) will jointly conduct the 22nd IDMA-APA Pharma Analysts Convention (PAC) on 24th and 25th February, 2023 in Mumbai under the theme “Towards Creative Global Compliance.”

The convention will witness eminent speakers having panel discussions on topics on current scenario. Luminaries and industry captains, along with other senior CDSCO and FDA officials and regulatory authorities from Europe, USA and India, will also be a part of this convention.

The PAC is a milestone for quality, technical, production and regulatory affairs personnel every year, since 1997.

The Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker for the convention will be Dr GD Yadav, National Science Chair (SERB/DST/GoI), Emeritus Professor, Eminence, Former Vice Chancellor and R T Mody Distinguished Professor, Tata Chemicals Darbari Seth Distinguished Professor of Leadership and Innovation, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. The Special Guest of Honour will be Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Ph.D, Secretary-Cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission.

Eminent technical personnel from EDQM, IPC, USFDA, USP and the Indian pharma industry, research, academic and regulatory affairs, will converge and get-together to interact on various recent developments, and on the various issues and challenges faced by the industry.

Some of the topics of discussion for the convention are recent updates on Certificate of Suitability; EDQM inspection and certifications, changes after Brexit; recent updates in EP and new chapters included in the Pharmacopeia; industry participation in regulatory implementations; educational booklets from EDQM; and current trends in harmonisation of pharmacopoeial monographs, among others.

The convention will allow the delegates to receive hands-on information regarding the global requirements in the field of quality management and regulatory compliance, various recent developments and on the various issues and challenges faced by the industry.